Slave Lake resident killed in crash near Smith

A 54-year-old Slave Lake resident was killed in a crash on Friday.

Around 7:40 p.m., Mounties were called to Range Road 11A near the hamlet of Smith where a southbound truck had gone off the road and through the guard rail of the Smith Bridge.

The driver died at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle, RCMP say. Police did not release the victim's name.

Smith is located about 70 kilometres east of Slave Lake.