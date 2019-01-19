

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Although they showed up in smaller numbers, Edmontonians still met Saturday to stand in solidarity with Women’s Marches throughout Canada and the U.S.

On the day after the 2017 U.S. inauguration, millions of citizens worldwide rallied in support of human rights and freedoms.

March On Edmonton Collective organized the city’s third-annual event at Winston Churchill Square on Saturday.

“We're trying to maintain that momentum. Our slogan this year is 'We can't stop, we won't stop, we will not go back,’” explained Paula Kirman, event co-organizer.

An estimated 150 people marched on Saturday—about one-tenth of 2018’s attendance.

However, Kirman said it was important to keep issues like gender-based violence, pay inequality, and missing and murdered Indigenous women at the forefront of the public’s focus.

“Women's rights are human rights and this isn't just for women, though that is the focus. It's for all allies and anyone that stands aligned with our values.”

With files from Regan Hasegawa ​