Environment Canada issued a series of snowfall warnings for parts of northern Alberta, including the Edmonton area, early Monday morning.

Snowfall warnings were issued before 4:30 a.m. Monday, for regions of Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Slave Lake, south to Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg and City of Edmonton – St. Albert – Sherwood Park.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system over north central Alberta would bring snow through north central Alberta Monday afternoon, before tracking east overnight.

A snowfall warning is issued when at least 10 centimetres of snow is expected within 12 hours.

CTV Edmonton chief meteorologist Josh Classen said not much snow is expected in Edmonton Monday – the heaviest snow will fall overnight, and Edmontonians will likely wake up to between 5 and 15 centimetres of it Tuesday.

Classen said roads should not be impacted Monday, but drivers will see snow on roadways Tuesday morning.