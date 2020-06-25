EDMONTON -- Temperatures are expected to jump back into the mid-20s in Edmonton and area today.

Sunny skies and light wind should make for a beautiful day.

AND... unlike the past two days, we're not running the risk of seeing an afternoon thunderstorm pop up.

Temperatures should get to the low to mid 20s Friday with a mix of sun and cloud.

An area of low pressure develops over south-central AB and the jetstream will be running right over the Edmonton region late Friday.

That sets up Edmonton (and much of central/north-central AB) to get some thunderstorms and/or rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Through the afternoon hours Saturday, I think we'll get some sunny breaks with a chance of scattered showers and pop-up thundershowers in central and north-central AB.

Most of the more organized rainfall should move off into SK by then.

Cooler air sags in for the weekend with highs now looking likely to be in the 15-20 degree range both days.

Sunday's also shaping up cloudier with a chance of showers.

Best bet for precipitation Sunday is in western AB. But there's a decent chance we'll get some in/near Edmonton too.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

High: 25

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 22

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 24

60% chance of rain and/or thunderstorms in the late evening & overnight.

Saturday - 60% chance of showers in the morning.

Cloudy with sunny breaks in the afternoon. 30% chance of an afternoon shower or thundershower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21