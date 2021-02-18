EDMONTON -- Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee spoke to the actions of his officers who forced a cluster of homeless people out into the bitter cold over the weekend.

“If that's the culture, that's not training… some of that is common sense,” said McFee during a police commission meeting Thursday afternoon.

McFee said of the incident, which was captured on video at Central LRT station, that EPS is "going to make some mistakes" but believes it is well on its way to addressing the issue of homeless taking refuge in public places.

“At the end of the day, this isn’t something that this city has really addressed for many, many years and we’re well on our way to addressing it," the chief said.

“We're not going to sit here and mince words because you know we are going to make some mistakes, but the key is to take two steps forward, one step back. But we also have to be cognizant of the fact that the business community is asking for a lot more enforcement,” added McFee.

The EPS Professional Standards Branch opened an investigation based on a citizen complaint. The City of Edmonton is also investigating.