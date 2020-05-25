EDMONTON -- The City of St. Albert is introducing a new process to safely return and borrow books at its libraries.

Readers who borrowed books from St. Albert's Downtown and Jensen Lakes libraries before the pandemic began will be able to return them at the downtown location starting Monday.

Staff will then begin to contact customers who had holds on library materials to be picked up at the Jensen Lakes location.

On June 5, St. Albert will introduce a curbside pickup option at Jensen Lakes through an online request form.

Books cannot be picked up Downtown or returned at Jensen Lakes.

"Jensen Lakes Library is ideal for curbside pickup, with parking in front of the library doors, space for signage, and good visibility for staff and patrons," Peter Bailey, CEO of St. Albert Public Library, said.

Due dates were extended until July 30 to spread out returns.