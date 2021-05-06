EDMONTON -- Residents of a seniors’ retirement home were evacuated Thursday evening due to a fire.

St. Albert firefighters responded to the fire at Citadel Mews West after 8 p.m. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told CTV News Edmonton that they received a call for assistance at 8:16 p.m. as the fire grew.

Six crews from Edmonton were sent to the seniors residence at 15 Erin Ridge Road and arrived on scene at 8:27 p.m.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from downtown Edmonton.

Fire officials told CTV News Edmonton they are still determining if there are any injuries or if all residents were evacuated from the building.

More to come...

Crews from all 3 stations are currently working on a large structure fire in northern St Albert. #stalbert #t8n — St Albert Firefighters (@saffu2130) May 7, 2021