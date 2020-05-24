EDMONTON -- One person was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital via STARS Air Ambulance after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 39 and Deer Valley Drive in northwest Leduc around 4:25 a.m.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Highway 39 was closed while emergency crews worked to get the driver out of the damaged vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone who might have seen or heard the crash is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.