Stolen Ferraris seized on Jasper Avenue, Leduc County

Two Ferraris stolen in Ontario were seized in downtown Edmonton and Leduc County this month, RCMP said Thursday.

The Edmonton Police Service seized one Ferrari after a traffic violation on Jasper Avenue and 115 Street on Sept. 12.

The RCMP's auto theft unit, already investigating the theft of the two Ferraris, told EPS the sports car it seized had been stolen in Ontario months earlier.

Three days later, police searched a home in Leduc County's Royal Oaks and seized the other Ferrari.

Both cars — a 2017 Ferrari 488 and a 2023 Ferrari F8 Tributo — had fake Alberta Vehicle Identification Numbers.

A 31-year-old Edmontonian was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, illegal possession of government documents, possession of a weapon contrary to order, failing to comply with release conditions and fraudulent concealment.

A 35-year-old Edmontonian was charged with fraudulent concealment and uttering a forged document.

They are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.