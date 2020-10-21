Advertisement
Stroller struck by vehicle in northeast Edmonton: witness
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 8:40AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 9:39AM MDT
An empty stroller was on its side on the road after a witness said it was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
EDMONTON -- A child was sent to hospital after their stroller was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, according to a witness at the scene.
Police closed the intersection at 122 Avenue and 87 Street. An empty stroller was still on its side in the street just before 8:30 a.m.
According to police, the child was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital but their injuries are not yet known. The child’s mother was not hit.
The driver reportedly stayed at the scene after the collision.
This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.