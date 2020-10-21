EDMONTON -- A child was sent to hospital after their stroller was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, according to a witness at the scene.

Police closed the intersection at 122 Avenue and 87 Street. An empty stroller was still on its side in the street just before 8:30 a.m.

According to police, the child was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital but their injuries are not yet known. The child’s mother was not hit.

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene after the collision.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.