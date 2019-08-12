The calendar may say August, but it's back to school Monday morning for more than 1,300 students in Edmonton.

St. Alphonsus Elementary and Junior High School is one of three Catholic schools where students are hitting the books early.

The other two are St. Teresa of Calcutta Elementary, and St. Catherine Elementary and Junior High School. All three are located outside of downtown.

This is the tenth year for the year round schooling program.

Students get an abbreviated summer break but the amount of days of learning are the same.

Year round students get six week summer break, plus two week breaks in the fall, at Christmas and again in the spring.

They also get two additional days off that are taken as long weekends.

Studies have shown year round schooling helps with a child's study. Fewer disruptions meaning students retain more of what they've learned.

It also shows it helps with reducing burnout for both students and teachers.

School buses will start rolling up at the school around 8:15. The school bell at St. Alphonsus rings at 8:25.