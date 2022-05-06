Submachine gun banned in the U.S. seized in Edmonton

A MAC-10 submachine gun has been seized along with two other guns, and two men are facing charges.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team located two of the guns in a vehicle seen leaving a north Edmonton address associated with drug trafficking activity on Dec. 21, 2021. The third was located in a separate vehicle also involved in the investigation.

Police say the MAC-10, which is prohibited in both Canada and the U.S., was equipped with a silencer and extra capacity magazines were found in the same bag.

“Under any circumstances this is a dangerous weapon to have circulating on city streets. ALERT’s investigators, in lockstep with our colleagues at the Edmonton Police Service, will remain relentless in our efforts to dismantle organized crime and reduce community harm,” said Acting Inspector Blayne Eliuk, ALERT Edmonton in a written release.

A Mossberg 22-calibre rifle and a Glock handgun with a silencer were also seized.

All three guns were submitted for forensics and ballistics analysis.

Zaher El-Mais, 29, was arrested and charged on April 14, and Abdullah Fuad Kalouti, 25, was arrested and charged on April 28. The two men are facing a total of 18 gun-related offences.

ALERT was established and funded by the Alberta government is a specialized team dedicated to tackling organized crime in the province. In 2021, they seized 98 guns province-wide as part of their investigations.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.