Submachine gun banned in the U.S. seized in Edmonton
A MAC-10 submachine gun has been seized along with two other guns, and two men are facing charges.
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team located two of the guns in a vehicle seen leaving a north Edmonton address associated with drug trafficking activity on Dec. 21, 2021. The third was located in a separate vehicle also involved in the investigation.
Police say the MAC-10, which is prohibited in both Canada and the U.S., was equipped with a silencer and extra capacity magazines were found in the same bag.
“Under any circumstances this is a dangerous weapon to have circulating on city streets. ALERT’s investigators, in lockstep with our colleagues at the Edmonton Police Service, will remain relentless in our efforts to dismantle organized crime and reduce community harm,” said Acting Inspector Blayne Eliuk, ALERT Edmonton in a written release.
A Mossberg 22-calibre rifle and a Glock handgun with a silencer were also seized.
All three guns were submitted for forensics and ballistics analysis.
Zaher El-Mais, 29, was arrested and charged on April 14, and Abdullah Fuad Kalouti, 25, was arrested and charged on April 28. The two men are facing a total of 18 gun-related offences.
ALERT was established and funded by the Alberta government is a specialized team dedicated to tackling organized crime in the province. In 2021, they seized 98 guns province-wide as part of their investigations.
Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community is asked to call their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler (but not cold) this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
BREAKING | Windsor, Ont. man charged with contributing to terrorist activity
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Rapid COVID test not keeping pace with new variants, scientists say
A new study has found that rapid antigen tests, which can be self-administered at home to monitor for COVID-19 infection, may not be keeping pace with emerging variants of concern that differ from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.
Andrew, Harry and Meghan won't appear on jubilee balcony
Buckingham Palace on Friday answered the biggest remaining questions about Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, won't be on the palace balcony when the monarch greets the public on June 2.
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
Two-thirds of small business owners close to burnout, despite pandemic restrictions easing
After more than two years of rolling COVID-19 lockdowns, capacity restrictions, and supply chain disruptions, half of small business owners report difficulty coping with mental health challenges.
Calgary
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Calgary's largest used book sale fundraiser returns after pandemic hiatus
Roughly 150,000 used books are up for grabs as the Calgary Reads Big Book Sale is back and child literacy programs in the city are set to benefit.
-
Oettinger posts 29-save shutout for Stars in 2-0 win over Flames to even series
Goaltender Jake Oettinger's 29-save shutout led the Dallas Stars to a 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday to even their playoff series 1-1.
Saskatoon
-
Sales ease, but low supply drives home prices to record highs in Saskatoon
Home sales in Saskatoon have slowed, but home prices continue to rise reaching record highs, according to the latest report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Sask. Conservative leadership hopeful says he was disqualified despite meeting requirements
A Saskatchewan business owner says while he met the requirements to officially join the federal Conservative leadership race, a clerical issue ended his hopes of leading the party.
-
5 things to know about the grocery store planned for Saskatoon's downtown
Here are five key details we learned this week about a new grocery store coming to Midtown Plaza.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Highway 1 closed after collision near Sintaluta: RCMP
The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed after a motor vehicle collision about three kilometres west of Sintaluta, RCMP said.
-
Parts of Saskatchewan Drive closed as emergency crews battle house fire on Montreal Street
Regina Fire said a large blaze involving two homes on the 1600 block of Montreal Street Friday morning is now under control, with crews continuing to monitor “hot spots”.
-
Sask. premier to reach out to Red Earth Cree Nation chief, but won't commit to visit
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he plans on calling the chief of Red Earth Cree Nation, but would not commit to visiting the community.
Atlantic
-
Prince Edward Island lifts COVID-19 mask mandate for most public indoor places
Masks are no longer required in most indoor public places in Prince Edward Island. Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, says she still strongly recommends that residents keep masking, especially in places where physical distancing can't be maintained.
-
Halifax police launch special tip line to report gun violence after shootings
Halifax Regional Police have launched a tip line specifically designed for people to share information on violent crime within the community.
-
Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
Toronto
-
Ontario logs another 17 deaths as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate
Ontario is reporting another 17 deaths related to COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to fluctuate.
-
Ontario Liberals say they would re-introduce Grade 13 on an optional basis
The Ontario Liberals say they would re-introduce Grade 13 on an optional basis if elected.
-
Bus driver who had just left her bus killed by out-of-control car in Hamilton, Ont.
A bus driver in Hamilton, Ont., has been hit and killed by a car just moments after stepping off her bus.
Montreal
-
'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Politicians 'need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,' one expert said. 'We sink or swim as humankind.'
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing governor general's French
Indigenous leaders are accusing the premier of Quebec of "belittling" Canada's first Inuk governor general by publicly attacking her French-language skills after the two met on Wednesday.
-
Montreal police arrest alleged serial jewel thief, a 50-year-old man
A man has been arrested for allegedly being a serial jewel thief, breaking into stores in the Montreal area last year, including one in Kirkland where police say he and an accomplice - who hasn't yet been found - made off with hundreds of thousands' worth in goods.
Ottawa
-
Gas prices reach record high in Ottawa
An industry analyst says there is no relief at the pumps in sight for motorists, with prices expected to rise to at least $2 a litre over the next two weeks.
-
Nearly 50 per cent of Ottawa residents working from home
Statistics Canada says 48.8 per cent of Ottawa employees were working either partly or exclusively from home last month, including federal public servants.
-
City committee set to debate 'Lansdowne 2.0' plan
The finance and economic development committee will hold a special meeting today to discuss the next phase of the revitalization of Lansdowne Park, which includes a new event centre, new north-side stands for TD Place and 1,200 new residential units.
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Teen charged after police officers reportedly injured in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have charged a 17-year-old girl after a reported altercation in Cambridge led to officers getting injured.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
Overland flooding could affect seasonal campground openings: province
Manitoba’s ongoing flooding woes and the late onset of spring have prompted a heads up from the province to campers and park-goers.
-
Cat rescued from top of utility pole in flooded Manitoba community
An organization lending a hand in Peguis First Nation’s flood response also stepped in to rescue a member of the animal kingdom.
-
Family, police still seeking information on Eduardo Balaquit's whereabouts after guilty verdict
The Winnipeg Police Service renewed calls for information on the whereabouts of Eduardo Balaquit in the wake of Wednesday night’s guilty verdict for a man now convicted of manslaughter in his disappearance and death.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
-
Gas-price record broken again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices reached yet another all-time high in Metro Vancouver Friday, rising to 216.9 cents per litre.
-
Fatal Vancouver police-involved shooting on Downtown Eastside being investigated by IIO
A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation in Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
'Not good enough': Critics blast B.C.'s plan to investigate repeat offenders
In April, the B.C. Urban Mayors' Caucus wrote to Attorney General David Eby, urging the government to take action to address offenders who are repeatedly arrested and released.
-
Investigation underway after cougar kittens found beheaded on Vancouver Island
B.C. conservation officers are investigating after two dead cougar kittens were found without their heads and paws on Vancouver Island.
-
NEW
NEW | North Saanich to sell Panorama recreation centre to CRD for $10
The District of North Saanich, B.C., is hoping to sell the 6.4-hectare Panorama recreation centre property to the CRD for just $10.