EDMONTON -- Police are searching for two suspects after an early morning shooting in northeast Edmonton

An officer at the scene tells CTV News Edmonton that a 30-year-old male victim was shot at 5:15 a.m. Friday morning in an alley north of 118 Avenue at 84 Street.

The man was taken to hospital.

A K-9 unit is currently searching for the suspects, one male and one female.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.