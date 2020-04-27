Suspicious death in Grande Prairie
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 7:38PM MDT
The intersection of 106 Avenue and 102 Street in Grande Prairie. (Source: Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- Alberta Major Crimes is investigating a suspicious death in Grande Prairie.
Police were dispatched to 106 Avenue and 102 Street around midnight on April 25.
RCMP put out a news release to the public saying they were investigating a “police incident”, but assuring residents there was no risk to public safety.
More information is expected to be released on Tuesday.