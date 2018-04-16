

Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton





City police are investigating a suspicious death in northeast Edmonton.



They say utility workers discovered the body of a man lying on the ground, just north of McConachie Drive (175 Avenue) and 57 Street, around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.



The dead man has not yet been identified. The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section has been called in as forensic investigators continue to process the scene.



Police say they expect to be in the area until late tonight.



More to come...

