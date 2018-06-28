Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Suspicious death in north central Edmonton ruled homicide
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 12:53PM MDT
A suspicious death of a 45-year-old man in the Spruce Avenue neighbourhood has been ruled a homicide, Edmonton police said.
The victim has now been identified as Darren Kevin Saile.
Police were called to the area of 113 Avenue and 103 Street at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports of gunfire.
The Edmonton Medical Examiner completed an autopsy Wednesday and determined he died of a gunshot wound.
Investigators have not arrested any suspects and continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.