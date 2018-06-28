A suspicious death of a 45-year-old man in the Spruce Avenue neighbourhood has been ruled a homicide, Edmonton police said.

The victim has now been identified as Darren Kevin Saile.

Police were called to the area of 113 Avenue and 103 Street at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports of gunfire.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner completed an autopsy Wednesday and determined he died of a gunshot wound.

Investigators have not arrested any suspects and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.