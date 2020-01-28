EDMONTON -- Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan residents may see helicopters flying over the region on Tuesday and Thursday as the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron is doing training.

Helicopters will be flying northeast of Anthony Henday Drive, north of the Yellowhead Highway and south of Fort Saskatchewan between 10:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. each day. Military vehicles, including light armoured vehicles, and uniformed personnel will also be in the area.

The training is being conducted to better establish standard operating procedures between units on base.

The squadron is based at CFB Edmonton.