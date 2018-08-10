A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in an incident on the Buffalo Lake Metis Settlement.

The incident happened on August 7 at 10 p.m., when Brandon Ladouceur, 22, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The youth is accused of assaulting the man with a weapon.

The next day, Ladouceur was declared dead and an autopsy determined the manner of death was homicide.

The youth cannot be named because they are a minor.

They will appear in a provincial court in Fort Saskatchewan on August 16.