A 14-year-old teen girl has been taken to hospital after she was struck in a crosswalk by a school bus just after 4 p.m. at Ellerslie Road and Edwards Drive. 

Police say the girl was hit at "low speed" and say she was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution. 

It's the second incident involving a school bus on Tuesday alone and third within the last week. 

Earlier Tuesday, a school bus collided with an SUV near Whyte Avenue and 109 Street. 

Last Thursday, a man was hospitalized after another collision between a school bus and SUV. 