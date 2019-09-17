Teen girl suffers minor injuries after being struck by school bus
A school bus struck a teen at this intersection Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of Ellerslie road for a short time.
CTV News Edmonton
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 5:24PM MDT
A 14-year-old teen girl has been taken to hospital after she was struck in a crosswalk by a school bus just after 4 p.m. at Ellerslie Road and Edwards Drive.
Police say the girl was hit at "low speed" and say she was taken to hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.
It's the second incident involving a school bus on Tuesday alone and third within the last week.
Earlier Tuesday, a school bus collided with an SUV near Whyte Avenue and 109 Street.
Last Thursday, a man was hospitalized after another collision between a school bus and SUV.