A young Edmonton girl paralyzed by the cancer she was diagnosed with months after her birth is making progress doctors thought impossible.

Evelyn Moore, 2, has spent the last year rehabbing at the ReYu Paralysis Recovery Centre.

The young girl’s cancer treatment severed her spine and paralyzed her from the waist down.

Evelyn has been using special equipment that makes her strong and more mobile.

“It’s basically intensive exercise specifically designed to retrain the nervous system,” Bean Gill, co-founder of the rehab centre, told CTV News.

Evelyn has gone from crawling and sitting up on her own, to walking and running with assistance – activities doctors told her mother she would never be able to do.

“In the long-term picture … she could open a cupboard door by herself, she could stand up to brush her teeth,” Evelyn’s mother, Kim Moore, said. “Maybe she could drive independently.”

Evelyn is not even three years old yet, and she’s already fought cancer and made huge strides.

“She’s very tenacious and she has such a go-getter attitude,” Gill said. “The sky’s the limit.”

With files from Shanelle Kaul