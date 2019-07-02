The Stanley Cup is making its way to the Hamlet of Calahoo today, thanks to hometown hero Craig Berube.

Calahoo, which has a population of 85 people, is about 50 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Berube coached the St. Louis blues to their very first cup win in franchise history, becoming just the second interim head coach to do that in NHL history. The team signed him to a three-year contract last week.

The Blues were in dead last in the NHL in January before becoming to Stanley Cup champs five months later.

Berube was nominated for the Jack Adams trophy at this year's NHL awards, one of three nominees for coach of the year. He lost to the New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz.

The festivities are expected to start around 9 a.m. at the Calahoo arena.

After a brief presentation fans will be able to take pictures with the cup followed by a parade at noon down Main Street.

CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa is in Calahoo: