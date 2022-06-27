These were the most popular baby names in Alberta in 2021
The Wild Rose province unveiled its annual update of popular and unique baby names on Monday, with Noah and Olivia claiming the top spots again.
Some of the more creative handles in 2021 include: Archangel, Chickadee, Tuba and Jocko.
It seems parents in the province were influenced by pop culture (Mads, Jedi, Anakin, Hobbes, Furious) and vehicle brands (Audi, Benz, Royce, Chevy, Mercedes).
Names were also inspired by places on the map (Monaco, Scotland, Denver, Brisbane, Nairobi) and music (Zeppelin, Jagger, Jethro).
Olivia has been the top girls name since 2013, with 210 babies being named that 2021.
Noah has been the most common boys name since 2019, and 274 more babies were named Noah in 2021.
MOST COMMON NAMES FOR GIRLS:
(Source: Government of Alberta)
MOST COMMON NAMES FOR BOYS:
(Source: Government of Alberta)
LONGEST TOP NAME STREAKS:
- Olivia: nine years (2013-21)
- Jessica: six years (1990-95)
- Emily: five years (1998-2002)
- Ethan: nine years (2001-09)
- Matthew: five years (1995-99)
- Liam: seven years (2010-16)
Maverick, Henry and Evelyn are names that have also increased in popularity recently.
There were 49,938 babies born in Alberta in 2021 -- 25,714 boys and 24,219 girls.
