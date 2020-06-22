EDMONTON -- Olivia and Noah were the top baby names in Alberta in 2019.

The province released the top 10 girls and boys names on Monday.

Olivia has held the number one spot every year since 2013.

Noah has been in the top 10 since 2011 and was the most popular name in 2017.

Top boys' names in 2019

Noah

Liam

Oliver

Ethan

Jack

William

Lucas

Owen

Benjamin

Jacob

Top girls' names in 2019

Olivia

Charlotte

Sophia

Emma

Ava

Amelia

Emily

Abigail

Hannah

Elizabeth