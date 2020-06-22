Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
These were the top baby names in Alberta in 2019
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 9:34AM MDT
(Pexels)
EDMONTON -- Olivia and Noah were the top baby names in Alberta in 2019.
The province released the top 10 girls and boys names on Monday.
Olivia has held the number one spot every year since 2013.
Noah has been in the top 10 since 2011 and was the most popular name in 2017.
Top boys' names in 2019
- Noah
- Liam
- Oliver
- Ethan
- Jack
- William
- Lucas
- Owen
- Benjamin
- Jacob
Top girls' names in 2019
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Sophia
- Emma
- Ava
- Amelia
- Emily
- Abigail
- Hannah
- Elizabeth