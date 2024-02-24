EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'They're a happy bunch': Edmonton golf club opens for warm weekend

    Golfers at the Canada Golf Card Driving Range on Feb. 23, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) Golfers at the Canada Golf Card Driving Range on Feb. 23, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The Canada Golf Card Driving Range opened Friday in southwest Edmonton for the weekend.

    Jeff Ivanochko, co-founder of Canada Golf Card, said the club has been opening early for the past four years – but never in February.

    "We're actually breaking a record out here. The earliest we've ever opened has been March 7," Ivanochko said. "So, we're excited. Obviously, the golfers are excited, and we got a good turnout."

    Bobcats were used to make fairways into the field, and the club's mini golf course was also open.

    "People love it. They love getting out early, getting the dust off the swing and getting some practice in," Ivanochko said. "They're a happy bunch."

    Justin Berget, a professional golfer, said Friday was definitely the earliest he's been able to get out.

    "We found out pretty last minute (it was open), and we're pretty excited," Berget said. "We've been golfing our whole life, so we're out here trying to get rid of those cobwebs."

    The golf club will be open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

    "It's weather pending from there. So if the temperature drops, we'll be open anywhere in the plusses when it gets back into it," Ivanochko. "I'm looking forward to a good year."

    Temperatures in the Edmonton area are expected to dip again Sunday night.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

    Former U.S. president Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.

    5 tips for talking to kids about their weight

    It is no secret that a growing percentage of Americans can be considered overweight or obese, and that includes children. The number of kids between the ages of 2 and 19 who can be categorized as obese has now grown to 20 per cent, or one in five.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News