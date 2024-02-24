'They're a happy bunch': Edmonton golf club opens for warm weekend

The Canada Golf Card Driving Range opened Friday in southwest Edmonton for the weekend.

Jeff Ivanochko, co-founder of Canada Golf Card, said the club has been opening early for the past four years – but never in February.

"We're actually breaking a record out here. The earliest we've ever opened has been March 7," Ivanochko said. "So, we're excited. Obviously, the golfers are excited, and we got a good turnout."

Bobcats were used to make fairways into the field, and the club's mini golf course was also open.

"People love it. They love getting out early, getting the dust off the swing and getting some practice in," Ivanochko said. "They're a happy bunch."

Justin Berget, a professional golfer, said Friday was definitely the earliest he's been able to get out.

"We found out pretty last minute (it was open), and we're pretty excited," Berget said. "We've been golfing our whole life, so we're out here trying to get rid of those cobwebs."

The golf club will be open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

"It's weather pending from there. So if the temperature drops, we'll be open anywhere in the plusses when it gets back into it," Ivanochko. "I'm looking forward to a good year."

Temperatures in the Edmonton area are expected to dip again Sunday night.