

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are looking for the grinch who is thought to have targeted an Edmonton home to steal its Havanese puppy.

Milo was taken from a home near 116 Avenue and 95 Street around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Video surveillance shows a woman believed to be in her 20s or 30s walking away from the house with Milo in her arms.

Milo had been left in his kennel as the couple who owns him was not home.

Investigators believe they were targeted because no other belongings were taken.

The burglar was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie and beige jacket at the time of the break and enter.

Individuals with information are asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.