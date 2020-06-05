EDMONTON -- The second location of the 124 Grand Market will launch its Sunday market this weekend.

The popular outdoor market, which takes over 102 Avenue between 123 and 124 Streets, will open at 11 a.m. on June 7.

The Thursday night market opened on May 14 with new rules to keep vendors and customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Running a market in this climate has been a challenge, but it has been great to see folks showing up, following the rules, supporting vendors and shopping with purpose,” founder Kirsta Franke said in a written release. “Our vendors rely on markets as their only platform for selling and distributing their products."

As well as increased cleaning and sanitation, the market limits the number of patrons in the market and enforces physical distancing between vendors and customers.

Programming like Little Beans, Market Bucks and the Grand Stage series will not be returning for the time being.

We take the health & safety of our staff, volunteers, patrons & vendors very seriously.



Please read our Updated Market Procedures to prepare your next visit!https://t.co/NZTltoN0CH — Grand Markets Edmonton (@124GrandMarket) May 12, 2020

Vendor announcements and safety updates will be posted weekly on the 124 Grand Market website and social media channels.

The markets' sister company The Public has created an online shopping platform featuring more than 20 local sellers called the Public Offering Box.

Boxes are ordered online and can be picked up at The Public or at the 124 Grand Market.