This is how you can view the solar eclipse in Edmonton

The Telus World of Science is inviting Edmontonians to come and experience the partial solar eclipse on Saturday morning.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the centre, along with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada, will have telescopes set up outside at Coronation Park.

Officials are reminding the public that unlike a lunar eclipse, it's not safe to watch a solar eclipse without proper eye protection.

"Viewing a partial solar eclipse will require special solar filters to be viewed safely," says Frank Florian of the Telus World of Science. "It is NOT safe to watch a

solar eclipse with your eyes alone."

"Also, remember, the event is weather dependent and consequently the eclipse may not be visible if we have overcast skies. So, dress warmly for the event and let's hope for clear skies!"

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes directly between the sun and the earth, covering a portion of the sun's disk from view on earth, according to….

Saturday's eclipse will be an annular eclipse, which will cause a bright ring of sunlight around the moon only visible to a few locations on earth.

"If you are along this path during an annular solar eclipse, you would see that the Moon’s disk is too small to cover the entire disk of the sun. This leaves a bright ring of sunlight around the moon, giving the view of an 'annulus' or 'ring' of sunlight around the moon,” Florian said. "Unfortunately, this annular solar eclipse view will not be seen from anywhere in Canada leaving us with a partial solar eclipse."

Florian says the maximum solar surface coverage in Edmonton will happen at about 10:28 a.m., when the sun will be about 53 per cent covered.

The science centre will also be screening the show Totality in the Zeidler Dome at 12:15 p.m. for audiences to learn more about eclipses.