This is what's happening in Edmonton this weekend

    Edmonton Fringe
    This is what's going on in Edmonton this weekend. 

     

    Edmonton International Fringe Festival 

    The 43rd Edmonton International Fringe Festival kicks off Thursday. Dozens of shows, spanning drama, comedy, improv and more, are running during the festival's first weekend. Organizers are asking for support to keep the festival afloat

    Where: Varies depending on production

    When: Aug. 14-25

    Admission: Individual shows are $20. Passes for 10 and 20 tickets are also available for $160 or $320. 

     

    ESO Outdoors

    Catch the first of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra's outdoor summer shows. The program includes compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and the Beatles. 

    Where: Castle Downs Park

    When: Aug. 16

    Admission: Free 

    The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra performs in Edmonton's Snow Valley on Aug. 24, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / John Hanson)

     

    Karan Aujla

    India-born Karan Aujla is making a stop in Edmonton for his It Was All A Dream World Tour.

    Where: Rogers Place

    When: Aug. 15 

    Admission: Tickets are available through Ticketmaster's verified fan-to-fan resale

     

    Edmonton Blues Festival

    Celebrate the festival's 25th anniversary with Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne, Vanessa Collier, Booker T’s Stax Revue, Selwyn Birchwood, Bayou Boogie, the Blackburn Brothers and more. 

    Where: Klondike Park 

    When: Aug. 16-18

    Admission: Prices vary between ticket pages.

     

    Western Canadian Swiftie party 

    Taylor Swift fans from across western Canada are meeting to sing, dance and exchange friendship bracelets. 

    Where: Re/Max Field

    When: Aug. 17

    Admission: Tickets start at $48.

     

    Coronation 49 Festival

    Reigning monarchs of the Imperial Sovereign Court of the Wild Rose (ISCWR) are being honoured as the new monarchs are sworn in. Coronation 49 will happen on Saturday, but the weekend is full of events, such as the Out of Town Show, a trans coffee talk, and a walking tour about Edmonton's drag history. 

    Where: Varies depending on event. 

    When: Aug. 16-18

    Admission: Varies depending on event

     

    Ice District Classic 

    The second annual ball hockey tournament features teams of all ages and skills, who play with NHL-sized boards and netting. 

    Where: Ice District Fan Park 

    When: Aug. 16-18

    Admission: Free. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs

     

    Pride Cup

    For the ball hockey lovers: For the third year in a row, the Edmonton Rage host the Calgary Pioneers. 

    Where: Ice District Fan Park 

    When: Aug. 17

    Admission: Free

    File photo of the 2023 Pride Cup. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)

     

    Opera al Fresco

    Celebrate the start of opera season at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden. The event will feature two stages as well as hors d’oeuvres and wine. 

    Where: University of Alberta Botanic Garden

    When: Aug. 16

    Admission: $72/adult; $37/child 

     

    100th anniversary of the Art Gallery of Alberta

    The Art Gallery of Alberta is celebrating 100 years with live performances, interactive art stations. 

    Where: Art Gallery of Alberta 

    When: Aug. 18

    Admission: Free

