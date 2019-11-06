EDMONTON - Officials are warning Albertans about phone scam about jury duty.

Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta says they have received reports that people are receiving automated calls about jury duty that ask for financial information.

They say the Court will never contact jurors through an automated phone call and would never ask for financial information over the phone.

Anyone who has received a fraudulent phone call about jury duty is asked to call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or by reporting it online.