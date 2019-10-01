

Police say a man has been selling vehicles in the Edmonton area with rolled-back odometers, and are looking for victims to come forward.

The scam came to light after a prospective buyer began researching a vehicle he was interested in that was listed for sale on Kijiji. After contacting the auction company who sold the vehicle to the seller, it was discovered that the vehicle had a significantly higher odometer reading when sold at auction than was being advertised.

Police began investigating on Sept. 18, and have now charged Bruce Mawer, 45, with fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

Anyone who may have bought a vehicle from Mawer on Kijiji or another buy-and-sell platform should call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.