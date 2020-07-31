EDMONTON -- Three people have been arrested and 47 charges laid after a carjacking and several incidents involving a gun on Wednesday near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

The incident started around 5 p.m. when Onion Lake RCMP in Saskatchewan responded to a call about a man with gunshot wounds. The suspects left the area in a vehicle. The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A road block was set up by Lloydminster RCMP on Highway 17, but the vehicle wasn’t found.

Around 6 p.m., while police were looking for the vehicle in Lloydminster, they got a call that it had been involved in a crash at 46 Avenue in Lloydminster.

Two of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun and attempted to steal a truck, but ended up leaving the area on foot.

A few minutes later, the two suspects attempted another carjacking by shooting at the vehicle’s owner. The owner of the vehicle drove away to safety.

The two suspects then assaulted another person and stole a separate struck.

Police caught up with the truck east of Lloydminster, but called off a chase when the truck veered into westbound lanes of oncoming traffic on Highway 16.

Around 6:50 p.m., Maidstone RCMP in Saskatchewan received a report of a truck being stolen near Highway 16 and Highway junction 303. A woman was arrested in the area.

Around 7:30 p.m., Maidstone RCMP got a report that a truck with two men was stuck near a rural location near Hillmond, Sask. The men left the area on foot before police arrived, but were arrested nearby.

Lucas Aaron Oakes, 24, of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, Sask. and Jesse Leigh Heathen, 33, of Lloydminster, Alta. were jointly charged with 14 offences including theft of a vehicle, robbery using a firearm, discharging a firearm, flight from police, assault, and uttering threats.

Heathen was charged with an additional seven offences, which were not disclosed by police.

Oakes was charged with 15 additional offences with seven offenses relating to the shooting in Onion Lake.

Montana Horse, 21, of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation was charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

All three will appear for a judicial hearing in North Battleford, Sask. on Aug. 4.