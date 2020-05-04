EDMONTON -- Three family members are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a property on the outskirts of Edmonton.

Alberta RCMP said Mounties received a 911 call reporting a man with a gun at a home on Range Road 222 at 6:14 a.m. Monday.

Responding officers including an Emergency Response Team found three people and a dog dead on the property.

A 55-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl are both believed to be victims of homicide while a 53-year-old man died from a self-inflicted injury, according to RCMP.

“Because the RCMP does not anticipate that this incident will result in criminal charges, we are limited in the information that we can provide to the public,” Supt. Dave Kalist, Detachment Commander of Strathcona County RCMP, said in a statement.

“This is an extremely horrific situation and we ask that respect, support and privacy be directed to this family.”

The identities of the victims are not being released by RCMP.

Police closed the area to traffic while they investigated and evacuated nearby residences.

Police put out an advisory asking people to stay away from the area around 7:30 a.m.

Joe Tomanek runs a farm across from the property. He said his staff were not allowed to pass on the road this morning because it was blocked off, and a spike belt was deployed.

"One of the neighbours had passed on some information. He lives just south of the residence on the lake and he had heard a gunshot around 6 a.m.," Tomanek said.

The road reopened after 1 a.m. when RCMP said there was no longer any danger to the public.

Another neighbour told CTV News a family of four live at the property police were investigating.

Police are expected to provide further details in a 3:15 p.m. news conference Tuesday.