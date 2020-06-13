EDMONTON -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a wide area of Alberta, including Edmonton and Calgary.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms have already begun to develop in southern Alberta this morning.

As the day progresses thunderstorms are expected to become severe from the international border to north of the Edmonton region. Thunderstorms will move northeastwards throughout the afternoon, towards the Saskatchewan border, says the agency.

As of noon Saturday, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the following areas:

· Airdrie - Cochrane - Olds – Sundre

· Brooks - Strathmore – Vulcan

· Cardston - Fort Macleod – Magrath

· City of Calgary

· City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

· Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes Nat. Park

· Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

· Drumheller - Three Hills

· Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

· Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin – Tofield

· Lethbridge - Taber - Milk River

· Okotoks - High River – Claresholm

· Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail – Stettler

· Rocky Mountain House – Caroline

· Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

· Westlock - Barrhead – Athabasca

· Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Heat warnings are also in place for the following regions: