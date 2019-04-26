

CTV News has confirmed reports of a tornado west of Edmonton on Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, they have received credible reports of a tornado in the Niton area on Wednesday. They have confirmed that it will go in their records as a verified tornado.

The location of the property that was damaged is about 7km north of Peers in the McLeod valley.

The earliest reported tornado in Alberta was Feb. 17, 1937 near Nanton, AB.

