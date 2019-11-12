Toy Mountain -- a literal mountain of donated toys destined for local children's charities -- has launched its 2019 campaign.

“Just to have a gift that we’re able to give from you guys, from the donors, to our kids is going to be amazing, especially this time of year when everything is a little bit tight and it just gives everybody a little bit more joy,” said Jenna Brewer, with BGCBigs, a group made up of the Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton and Area.

BCGBigs provides mentoring, after school programs and more to children and youth. They aim to give kids the tools and supports needed to be successful in school and life.

BGCBigs supports over 5,000 kids ranging in age from five to 18-years-old.

“So think about those age groups, board games, science kits, anything like that, kids would like. Gender neutral gifts would be awesome as well.”

The 2018 Toy Mountain campaign amassed around 6,600 donations and Trail Appliances is hoping to up the ante to 8,000 this year.

“We are a company that was built through the community, we’re family owned and operated. We want to give back to the community and that’s really important to us and this is one way we can do that,” said Sandee Wahl-Meyers, with Trail Appliances.

Wahl-Meyers also said that the donations are not just used for Christmas, but for gifts throughout the year as well.

Toy Mountain runs until Dec. 20, people can bring new, unwrapped toys to Trail Appliances, north and south locations, or to any Boston Pizza in the Edmonton area.