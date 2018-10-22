The youth accused of killing two convenience store workers in separate attacks three years ago appeared in court Monday, and pleaded guilty to all charges except one.

The accused, who cannot be named because he is a youth, pleaded not guilty to one charge of first degree murder. He pleaded guilty to a number of other charges including manslaughter, disguise with intent and robbery with a prohibited restricted firearm.

On Monday, the Crown Prosecutor opened the trial by showing surveillance video showing the shooting of convenience store employee Karanpal Singh Bhangu on December 18, 2015.

Bhangu, 35, was injured in the shooting and rushed to hospital, where he died. The attack at the Mac’s store he was working at (on 32 Avenue and 82 Street) was the first of two robberies.

A few minutes after Bhangu was shot, Edmonton police were called to another Mac’s store on 108 Street and 61 Avenue. In that case, employee Ricky Massin Cenabre, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The youth’s co-accused, Laylin Delorme, 27, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of robbery in an Edmonton courtroom on June 22, 2018.

The third individual accused in the attacks, Colton Steinhauer, is still awaiting trial.

