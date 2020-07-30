EDMONTON -- RCMP are looking for a woman who is believed to have stolen a truck and horse trailer in Strathcona County.

The woman was captured on surveillance footage using credit cards that were in the stolen truck at several gas stations on Stony Plain Road in Edmonton.

According to police, the black 2011 Dodge Ram was taken on July 29 between midnight and 5 a.m. from a rural property.

It was pulling an empty silver horse trailer with a Paints-Plus logo.

The truck and trailer were last seen that day around 10:30 a.m. at the Super 8 on Highway 16A in Spruce Grove.

Those with information on the woman or stolen items are asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at (780) 467-7741, their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The truck has Alberta licence plate BSX7697; the trailer has Alberta licence plate X57503.