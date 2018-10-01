A tanker truck lost its load on the ramp connecting Anthony Henday Drive and Calgary Trail Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene early in the afternoon.

“We arrived to a tanker truck which had rolled down the hill about halfway, and lost about half of its load,” Captain Pete Denbesten said.

“The truck itself is about a kilometre and a half down the road.”

The tanks, loaded with hot tar, could be seen on an embankment after they became disconnected from the truck and appeared to break through a guardrail.

Police said the truck’s cab remained on the ramp, and no one was injured in the crash.

The driver spoke to CTV News at the scene, and said he didn’t realize the tanks had become separated from the truck.

CTV News has learned the tanks were carrying about 38,500 litres of tar, but it wasn’t clear how much of it spilled.

Firefighters were called to the scene, and the HAZMAT crew was on the way. A cleanup crew from the hauling company was enroute by midafternoon.

Despite the appearance of the crash scene, Capt. Denbesten said the situation could have been worse.

“As far as the location goes, not a lot of population, the tanker didn’t make it down to the road below, so it’s actually probably one of the best places for it to happen,” Capt. Denbesten said.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as crews investigated and cleaned up the crash.

With files from David Ewasuk