

Diego Romero and Karyn Mulcahy, CTV News Edmonton





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says conservative premiers are "unwilling" to invest in infrastructure projects to avoid working with the federal government.

At a meet-and-greet with workers at the Trans Mountain terminal in Strathcona County Friday morning, Trudeau celebrated last month's pipeline expansion announcement and took aim at conservative premiers, including Jason Kenney.

"They would rather have their citizens suffer by not taking advantage of this construction season than stand on stage to make an announcement with the federal government," Trudeau said. "That kind of petty politics that hurts citizens right across the country is an example of the kind of politics that unfortunately conservative premiers are beginning to play."

The prime minister said he has an "outstanding" working relationship with Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi on infrastructure projects.

"It's unfortunate that the premiers' office has not been as rapid on highlighting the infrastructure projects that it wants to see us move forward with," Trudeau said. "It would be wonderful for the premiers to stop playing divisive politics."

On Thursday night, Trudeau attended Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi's re-election campaign launch in Mill Woods.