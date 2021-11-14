Trudeau, Kenney to reveal affordable child-care agreement Monday

EDMONTON -

Premier Jason Kenney and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to announce a child-care funding agreement Monday morning.

According to a media release sent Sunday evening, the prime minister and Alberta’s premier are scheduled to announce the details of a child-care funding agreement reached between the province and Ottawa.

Trudeau will be joined by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Families Karina Gould, alongside Alberta’s Minister of Children’s Services, Rebecca Schultz.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The provincial government has faced increased pressure for not formalizing a $10/day child care agreement with Ottawa.

Two weeks ago, the Official Opposition in Alberta says it received more than 1,800 emails from parents asking about progress the government was making towards making child-care more affordable.

Schulz previously blamed the deal in finalizing an agreement on the federal election and the need for an arrangement that meets Alberta’s unique needs.

The province has been working on a deal to fund affordable child-care with Ottawa since April.

Eight other jurisdictions have signed a deal that would see federal dollars help reduce costs for daycare down to $10-a-day or less by 2026.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski