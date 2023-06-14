TSN 1260 shut down as Bell Media announces layoffs

TSN 1260 logo at Bell Media Edmonton on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton) TSN 1260 logo at Bell Media Edmonton on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

With Trump's indictment, special counsel Jack Smith is just getting started: analyst

Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island