

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A man and a woman from Edmonton have been charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead northeast of the city in October.

Lindsay Jackson, 25, was reported missing in Saddle Lake on Sept. 22 and was found dead in the North Saskatchewan River near Brosseau, Alta. on Oct. 3.

A day later, an autopsy determined her death was a homicide.

Jena Lynn Hunter, 26, and Jermaine Eugene Steinhauer, 23, were charged with first-degree murder.

The two are in custody and are scheduled to appear in court Dec. 20.