The United Conservative Party unveiled Bill 11, the Fair Registration Practices Act on Wednesday.

The act will help newcomers get their credentials recognized so they can get to work in their fields quickly.

If passed, the act would cut red tape and speed up the process for the assessment of foreign credentials.

Regulatory bodies would have to follow specific time frames when assessing applications and giving decisions for interim or final registrations.

The government said getting highly trained immigrant professionals to work quickly will help grow the economy and create jobs.

“We take a lot of people from the top levels of their societies where they’re working often as professionals to often face underemployment, stuck in survival jobs to put food on the table for their families while their skills atrophy,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

If Bill 11 passes, the government said it will take effect immediately.