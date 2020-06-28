EDMONTON -- The United Conservative Party is commenting following the Confederation of Treaty Six Nations demanding the resignation of Premier Kenney’s speech-writer Paul Bunner after comments he made about residential schools.

Treaty Six chiefs wanted Bunner to resign after an article he penned seven years ago calling residential schools a “bogus genocide.”

On Sunday, the premier’s office released a written statement on the matter.

"The overwhelming majority of articles released by the NDP today are decades old. As I am sure you can appreciate, societal norms have changed greatly over time. For example, NDP ‘saint’ Tommy Douglas previously called homosexuality a 'mental illness.'”

“Peoples’ views have evolved over decades – and that includes Mr. Bunner."

Earlier this week, Kenney said he hadn’t read the entire article, but said he fundamentally disagreed with the parts he had read.