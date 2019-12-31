EDMONTON -- A dog is dead despite the efforts of rescue crews after the canine fell through the ice on the North Saskatchewan River.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) the dog fell into the river around 11:34 A.M.

“The North Saskatchewan River is a deceptive, powerful, fast moving river, and the ice may appear thicker than it actually is. It is never safe to walk on the ice of the North Saskatchewan River,” said Brittany Lewchuk with EFRS in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

The City of Edmonton has some tips for people on ice safety and what to do if you or someone else falls through the ice.