EDMONTON -- Hope Mission is asking Edmontonians to donate warm winter items, saying the need is urgent.

We are in urgent need of warm winter items. If you have any gloves, mittens, hand-warmers, warm socks, and any thermal clothing, please bring them to our main building (9908 106 Ave) or our Bargain Shoppe (2403 Ellwood Drive) Thank you for your care!�� — Hope Mission (@HopeMission) January 25, 2021

The not-for-profit provides basic and emergency care to more than 800 people each day.

Donations can be dropped of at their main building, 9908 106 Ave. or at the Bargain Shoppe at 2403 Ellwood Drive.

Shelters around the city saw a surge in demand as temperatures dropped over the weekend.

The Mustard Seed said it was nearing capacity at its three shelters.