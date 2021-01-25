Advertisement
'Urgent need': Hope Mission asking for donations as temperatures plunge
Published Monday, January 25, 2021 1:22PM MST
Hope Mission provides basic and emergency care to more than 800 people each day. The not-for-profit is asking for donations of warm winter items to help them serve Edmonton's homeless as the cold weather continues.
EDMONTON -- Hope Mission is asking Edmontonians to donate warm winter items, saying the need is urgent.
The not-for-profit provides basic and emergency care to more than 800 people each day.
Donations can be dropped of at their main building, 9908 106 Ave. or at the Bargain Shoppe at 2403 Ellwood Drive.
Shelters around the city saw a surge in demand as temperatures dropped over the weekend.
The Mustard Seed said it was nearing capacity at its three shelters.