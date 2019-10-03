Edmonton firefighters were called to a flaming minivan in an industrial part of northwest Edmonton on Thursday.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m.in the area of 112 Avenue and 149 Street.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, the fire was contained to a single vehicle in an auto yard.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

One firetruck remained on scene past 2:40 p.m. to fully extinguish the vehicle.