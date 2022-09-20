Several vehicles fell into a sinkhole at a car dealership in south Edmonton.

There were four cars in the hole at Infiniti South Edmonton's parking lot when CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene just before 10:45 a.m.

"This is very rare. It's a big one and luckily there's only four in there and not a whole parking lot," Dale Jackson with Cliffs Towing said.

Jackson said two of the vehicles in the sinkhole are new, one is used and one is a customer's car. He added the vehicles didn't sustain "a lot of damage."

In a statement, EPCOR told CTV News Edmonton it reached out to Infiniti and that it would send a crew in case the dealership needed help.