Victim in northern Alberta suspicious death identified as Calgary man
Mahmudul Hasan Chowdhury, 26, was found dead near Fort McMurray Monday, and police deemed his death suspicious. (RCMP)
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 5:29PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 5:34PM MST
EDMONTON -- The man found dead in northern Alberta Monday morning has been identified.
Wood Buffalo RCMP say the man found dead near Tower Road is 26-year-old Mahmudul Hasan Chowdhury of Calgary.
Chowdhury's body was found near Tower Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. Mounties are asking anyone who was in the area between Sunday night and Monday morning to contact them, especially if they have dash cam video.
His autopsy results are pending, RCMP said.
If you have information about this suspicious death, call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.