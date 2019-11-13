EDMONTON -- The man found dead in northern Alberta Monday morning has been identified.

Wood Buffalo RCMP say the man found dead near Tower Road is 26-year-old Mahmudul Hasan Chowdhury of Calgary.

Chowdhury's body was found near Tower Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. Mounties are asking anyone who was in the area between Sunday night and Monday morning to contact them, especially if they have dash cam video.

His autopsy results are pending, RCMP said.

If you have information about this suspicious death, call Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.