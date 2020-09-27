Advertisement
Viking RCMP seek public’s assistance locating missing man
Published Sunday, September 27, 2020 6:40PM MDT
Chad Lehner (Source: RCMP)
EDMONTON -- RCMP in Viking are asking for the public’s assistance locating Chad Lehner, who was last seen on Sept. 26 walking north on Highway 36 from Highway 14.
Lehner is described by RCMP as:
- 5' 9" tall
- Around 157lbs
- Short brown hair
- Green eyes
- Caucasian
He was wearing a grey sweater, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, according to RCMP. Lehner also had a 9-year-old Rottweiler with him.
RCMP said Lehner is known to go to Edmonton, Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Beaumont and Prince Albert.
Viking RCMP ask anyone with information on Lehner’s whereabouts to contact them at 780-336-3441, contact local RCMP or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.