EDMONTON -- RCMP in Viking are asking for the public’s assistance locating Chad Lehner, who was last seen on Sept. 26 walking north on Highway 36 from Highway 14.

Lehner is described by RCMP as:

5' 9" tall

Around 157lbs

Short brown hair

Green eyes

Caucasian

He was wearing a grey sweater, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, according to RCMP. Lehner also had a 9-year-old Rottweiler with him.

RCMP said Lehner is known to go to Edmonton, Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Beaumont and Prince Albert.

Viking RCMP ask anyone with information on Lehner’s whereabouts to contact them at 780-336-3441, contact local RCMP or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.